Zanu PF Conducts Secret Torture Trainings

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zanu PF is holding secret torture training sessions ahead of the next year’s elections.

According to the opposition CCC, at these torture seminars, the Zanu PF militia is trained on how to attack opposition supporters.

Unearthing these secret meetings, CCC posted on social media that they were now fearing the abductions of their members.

Posted CCC:

VIOLENCE ALERT: The regime in Harare recently held a secret meeting with various stakeholders where they discussed how to silence the citizens through the use of violence

🟡VIOLENCE ALERT: The regime in Harare recently held a secret meeting with various stakeholders where they discussed on how to silence the citizens through the use of violence. pic.twitter.com/YZbQFglV40 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 1, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...