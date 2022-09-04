Operation Dudula Blasts ZEP Extension

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Operation Dudula, an anti-immigrant group in South Africa, said the extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) is an insult to South Africans.

On 02 September 2022, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi announced the extension of the application period to 30 June 2023.

Motsoaledi, however, warned that there will be no further extensions.

Operation Dudula’s Kwena Molekwa said the South African government has betrayed its people by extending the deadline. Said Molekwa:

But what is heartbreaking is the continuous betrayal of the ANC government toward the South African people because prioritising South Africans in South Africa seems like a wild concept…labour laws of this country have been undermined under this ZEP that is being placed illegally.

Molekwa said they can’t continue to feel sorry for Zimbabweans considering that almost half of South Africans are unemployed. Said Molekwa:

Yes, we did sympathise with the Zimbabwean people but we can no longer continue looking at the unemployment of South Africans, looking at 46% of South Africans that are on grants.

On Saturday, Motsoaledi revealed that to date, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has received 9 000 visa waivers and 4 000 applications. | EWN

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...