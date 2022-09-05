Breaking- Liz Truss Is The New UK Prime Minister

By BBC- Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

It was a closer result than many pundits expected, with Truss taking 57% of valid votes cast.

Speaking at a conference centre in Westminster, she thanked Sunak for a “hard-fought campaign” and pledged to deliver a “bold plan”.

Truss will become prime minister on Tuesday after travelling to meet the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland.

The current foreign secretary is under immediate pressure to announce a plan to tackle soaring energy costs.

She is understood to be considering a freeze on energy bills, with an announcement potentially scheduled for Thursday.

Labour’s Keir Starmer has congratulated her but says the country is facing a “Tory cost of living crisis”.

-BBC

