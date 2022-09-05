ZEC Commits To Address Complaints Over Nomination Fees

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) says it will address complaints raised by political parties and individuals on the recent increase in nomination and accreditation fees.

Zec recently amended Statutory Instrument 53 of 2014 to declare the cost of fielding a presidential candidate was now US$20 000 up from US$1 000,US$1 000 from US$50 for aspiring legislators, US$200 from US$100 for senators and councillors from US$50 to US$100.

This raised concerns that the fee structure will block potential candidates from participating in future elections.

Some opposition political parties and aspiring candidates have protested against the electoral management body’s decision.

Obey Shava wrote a letter on behalf of Harare North legislator Allan Markham protesting against the increases, while opposition figure Egypt Dzinemunhenzva has also taken a legal route.

Zec deputy commissioner Rodney Kiwa told Shava that the election management body will soon meet to consider the complaints and requests.

“The contents thereof have been noted, we shall revert to you once the matter has been deliberated upon by the full commission,” Kiwa said.

With the new fees, some political parties have expressed fears that they may fail to participate in next year’s elections.

-Online

