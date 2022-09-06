Zambian Shops Reduce Prices As Kwacha Gains More Value

By James Gwati- Shops in Zambia have drastically reduced prices of essential commodities owing to the appreciation in the value of that country’s currency.

Once the worst in the world in recent years, the Zambian Kwacha last week became one of the best currencies globally.

The Kwacha has been stabilized by the coming last year of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader Hakainde Hichilema, to lead the once troubled nation.

Josepha Kalimbwe, the ruling party’s spokesperson, announced the price reduction of goods and services.

He posted on Twitter:

Shoprite has reduced the prices of hundreds of its items across Zambia due to the increasing strength of the Zambian Kwacha against the US dollar. Next we are waiting for Multi Choice & DSTV to drop prices too. Our party is leading our people into a future of untold prosperity !!

