Zim Man Tortured By Botswana Police

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean man, Prosper Mabureki, is claiming unlawful detention and harassment at the hands of Botswana police over a crime that he did not commit.

Mabureki told the media that he was repeatedly tortured while his phone was confiscated during his 48-hour detention on July 18 and 19, 2022.

His crime was being a friend to one of the gang members arrested by Botswana police on armed robbery allegations.

“I am guilty by association,” Mabureki said, who has all the legal paperwork needed to live in Botswana.

Mabureki’s troubles came after the arrest of four Zimbabwean nationals on July 17, 2022 in Tatisiding.

Police in Botswana had arrested the quartet, Donald Casper Sibanda (38), Leaviet Ian Ndlovu (32), Rodrick Mutaurwa and Michelle Monica Mangisi (21) following a raid at a house.

They found two unlicensed guns and live ammunition.

The three men were later be charged for a robbery that took place in Francistown on March 18, 2022.

Mabureki told the media that when police found his contacts on one of the suspects’ phones, they tracked him down to his house in Tatisiding.

“I wasn’t home. They found my wife, who gave them my number and eventually I reported to the police. When I arrived, they immediately handcuffed me because I had admitted knowing Rodrick.

“I could not deny knowing him because I do. I don’t necessarily subscribe to his life choices, but he’s my homeboy and family friend,” Mabureki said.

Relating his 48-hour ordeal inside the cell, Mabureki said the police accused him of having played a part in the crimes committed by the quartet.

Francistown Central Police Station commander, Lebalang Maniki told the media that he was not aware of the matter.

-Newsday

