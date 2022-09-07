British Parliamentarian Slams Tony Blair For Embracing Murderous Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| A member of the British House of Lords has blasted Mr Tony Blair for embracing the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa is accused of violating human rights in Zimbabwe.

Kate Hoey, a Member of British House of Lords, feels Mr Blair’s association with Mr Mnangagwa is a mockery of fundamental democratic tenets.

“What on earth was Tony Blair doing being so close up and personal with the human rights abuser @edmnangagwa Zimbabwean people need help to ensure free and fair election next year not support for a neo dictator…,” Hoey fumed.

