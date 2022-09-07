ZimEye
Chief Nhema tells @MthuliNcubeWhen the Hon Minister does certain things, we always ask each other whether the Minister does not have elderly relatives back at home says…. pic.twitter.com/t8bSZ3OKla
— Takunda Mandura🇿🇼 (@takumandura) September 7, 2022
People are crying & they think you are living in heaven. You are seated there & it seems you are not affected by these things. You are seen daily presenting different papers & Bills people think that you don't experience this life in Zimbabwe. People are suffering out there pic.twitter.com/2Ve2HsU5ts— Takunda Mandura🇿🇼 (@takumandura) September 7, 2022
