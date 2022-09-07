Zambia Reduces Internet Data Bundle Prices

By James Gwati- Zambia has reduced the prices of internet data bundles and has become the cheapest country to buy the same in SADC.

This is happening after Zambia’s currency gained value at the beginning of this month, overtaking the best currencies in the world.

Joseph Kalimbwe, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson, made the announcement.

He tweeted:

Zambia has been classified as the cheapest country to buy internet mobile data in the SADC region. A data bundle of 2GB is bought at K10 ( USD0.65 ) !!!

