ZINARA To Pounce On Unlicensed Vehicles

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is owed millions of dollars by over 100 000 motorists who are in road license arrears, Zinara Public Relations and Marketing Manager Tendai Mugabe has said.

Mugabe said this during an exclusive interview with The Mirror at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show (ZAS) in Harare today.

However, Zinara is conducting a promotion at the Agricultural Show and all its stations countrywide where motorists in default are allowed to pay the arrears without paying penalties.

The promotions started on Monday and they are ending tomorrow, Saturday 3 September, 2022.

Mugabe warned motorists that all vehicles with arrears will not be allowed to pass through tollgates after the expiry of the promotion.

He urged motorists to take advantage of the promotion to regularise their vehicle licenses. – Masvingo Mirror

