Chamisa Heads For Chinhoyi

By- The opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa will be in Chinhoyi this Sunday for a thank you rally.

CCC will hold the meeting after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), for the first time in many years, permitted them to have a rally.

CCC, arguably the country’s most prominent opposition party, is set to celebrate its victories in recent by-elections, where the party won five out of six council wards.

Interim CCC Mashonaland West chairman Ralph Magunje confirmed the rally.

According to a clearance letter from Officer Commanding Makonde police district, Chief Superintendent M. Ngorima, addressed to Magunje, the event will go ahead on 11 September but the convenors must abide by strict conditions. Part of the letter reads:

Reference is made to your letter dated 10/08/22 with regards to holding a Thank You Rally on 11/09/22 from 0900 hours to 1600 hours at Gadzema Grounds.

Among conditions issued by police, CCC must adhere to strict COVID-19 containment protocols, which include wearing face masks.

ZRP also ordered CCC officials to desist from political hate speech calculated to provoke a breach of peace.

Police also instructed the organisers of the event to avoid exceeding the regulated time. Reads the letter:

If the above conditions are not followed, the gathering shall be dispersed and the organisers arrested.

