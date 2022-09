Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri Case: Ruling Set For Friday

Spread the love

COURT DIARY: Our Champions Hon @JoanaMamombe & @ceechimbiri2 will appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for trial ruling tomorrow. They were abducted & sexually abused yet they are facing trumped up charges of communicating falsehoods. Let’s attend in solidarity.

Time 9am

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...