ZANU PF’s War Veterans League yesterday elected Headman Moyo as Deputy Secretary for the wing’s first national executive at its inaugural elective conference yesterday.

Previously, the war veterans were an affiliate of the party, but are now a fully fledged wing of ZANU PF following the conference.

In his remarks after the election, Moyo said war veterans have endorsed Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections and would hit the ground running to mobilise for the ruling party.

“This inaugural conference was a resounding success. The coordination, unity, comradeship and spirit exhibited during the course of the conference was unparalleled. We thank the war veterans for endorsing His Excellency as the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.

Richard Chirongwe (Secretary for Administration), Cde Tsitsi Nyirenda (Secretary for Finance), Ntombiyake Ndlovu (Secretary for Commissariat) and Niya Mtombeni (Secretary for External Relations) are among notable candidates who were elected into the War Veterans League’s first national executive.

Harare’s Timothy Njekete is now Secretary for Information and Publicity, while Japhet Phuti was elected Secretary for Security. Winnie Sihlahla is Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Jairo Mapungwana was elected Secretary for Legal and Women’s Rights and Lazarus Takawira is the Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

Announcing the results of the War Veterans League, ZANU PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha said: “The Department is pleased to report that out of the 40 candidates from the 10 provinces, 17 are female, representing a 42,5 percent female factor. Three female members made it into the top 10 of the National Executive Council, representing a 30 percent female factor,” he said.

Other elected members are Secretary for Production and Labour Adwell Bonde, while Ellen Chinamatira is Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and the Elderly.

Bruce Mateta was elected Secretary for Economic Affairs, with Edith Kagoro taking up the post of Secretary for Education.

The Secretary for Gender and Culture is Virginia Mupasu, while Sehlule Jele is the Secretary for Welfare of the Disabled and Disadvantaged Persons. Majaha Ncube is Secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement.

The remaining members of the executive are Langton Nyemba (Secretary for Science and Technology), Everisto Pfumvuti (Secretary for Business Development and Liaison), Zenzo Ncube (Secretary for Environment and Tourism) and Happiness Sibanda (Committee Member).

The Secretary for War Veterans’ Affairs is appointed by the party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa. -Sunday Mail

