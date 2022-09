New War Veterans Committee

The newly Elected War Veterans League National Executive is as follows, Deputy Secretary for War Vets League Cde Headman Moyo from Matabeleland North.

Secretary for Administration, Cde Richard Chirongwe from Mashonaland Central, Secretary for Finance, Cde Tsitsi Nyirenda from Mashonaland East. Secretary for Commissariat, Cde N Ndlovu from Matebeleland South. Secretary for Information, Cde Timothy Njekete from Harare Province.

