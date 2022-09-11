Top Judge Fired For Opposing Mnangagwa

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Justice Edith Mushore from the Office of a judge.

This comes after the Tribunal established to look into an alleged absence from work handed its recommendations to Mnangagwa.

The Tribunal recommended that Mushore should be removed from the Office of a judge for acts of gross misconduct.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya made the announcement.

Said Rushwaya:

The Tribunal which was inquiring into the question of removal from the Office of Honourable Justice Edith Mushore, in terms of Section 187 (3) of the Constitution, has completed its work.

The Tribunal has reported its findings to His Excellency, The President, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, and has recommended that Hon. Justice Edith Mushore be removed from the Office of a judge for acts of gross misconduct.

Accordingly, His Excellency The President, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution, has removed Hon. Justice Edith Mushore from the Office of Judge of the High Court.

Mnangagwa appointed a tribunal to investigate Justice Mushore’s suitability for Office after she last reported for duty on 14 June 2021 without giving reasons for her absence.

In May 2021, Mushore was one of the judges who ruled that Chief Justice Luke Malaba had ceased to lead the bench upon reaching mandatory retirement age.

However, Malaba appealed the ruling and controversially won, and he remains the Chief Justice to date.

