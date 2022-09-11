Wadyajena Kept Guessing

By A Correspondent- The UK embassy has kept corruption-accused ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Gokwe Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, guessing on whether he is going to travel to the United Kingdom or not as it delayed confirming his visa.

Wadyajena had successfully applied for his passport release by the courts a week ago so he could travel to the UK and Germany on parliament business.

Harare lawyer Oliver Marwa told Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere on Thursday that his client was still waiting for confirmation of his travel to the United Kingdom from the British embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.

The lawyer also said even if Wadyajena fails to travel to the UK, he still has another trip to Germany soon, according to ZimLive.com.

This comes after the controversial lawmaker’s recent arrest with details of his fraud scandal recently splashed in the media for all to see.

Wadyajena is being charged together with his company Mayor Logistics, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai, Chiedza Danha, a director of Pierpoint Moncroix Mauritius.

They are accused of defrauding Cottco of US$5.8 million in a money laundering scam.

Wadyajena said he intends to challenge his placement on remand by 13 September.

Njanji also successfully filed for the release of his own passport saying he wanted to go to South Africa for a medical examination.

The application was not opposed.

Manuwere said Njanji should return his passport on September 30.

They were recently granted $100 000 bail each by Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje.

