Chamisa Security Forcibly Restrains Female Journalist

By- The opposition CCC security details have beaten up a NewsHawks journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje.

The overzealous security harassed the defenceless female scribe at the party’s thank you rally in Chinhoyi.

Muchenje said she was pulled by the hair and dragged to the ground by some security personnel manning the rally.

CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, said they were unaware of the matter, adding that investigations were underway. She said:

This incident is being investigated. We were not aware of it. We respect the work of all journalists & strive to ensure that our rallies are a safe place for the press to the extent of creating a special press box to enable them to work without hindrance. #JournalismIsNotACrime.

