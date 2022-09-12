ZimEye
MAHERE vs EXPERTS- As CCC risks profiling as a violent party, by its opponent, ZANU PF, Mahere describes the Ruvimbo Muchenje incident as an "assault" by a CCC Officer, while experts say the incident was a: 'control and restraint' during commotion which requires reviewing
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 12, 2022
