You Are Not Fidel Castro, ARTUZ Reminds Mnangagwa

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union Of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has scoffed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s outfit at the War Veterans League conference saying he was imitating late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

ARTUZ said if Mnangagwa wants to imitate Castro, he should also consider making education in Zimbabwe free like Cuba did.

“President @edmnangagwa you can’t be smiling while sons and daughters of the working class are on the verge of dropping out of University because of exorbitant fees. We see you imitating Castro, not a bad idea, but in Cuba there is free education. Why don’t you just copy that too?,” said ARTUZ while posting on Twitter.

