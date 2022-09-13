Shock As Man Kills Dad Over “Trees”

MASVINGO – A 24-year-old man from Mazonde Village under Chief Gutu, killed his father after he struck him six times on the head with an axe.

The two had a misunderstanding on Friday after the accused person was told not to cut trees in the yard by his father.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Allegations are that on Saturday last week at around 5:30pm, Alouis Mafukidze (24) killed his father Tsikirayi Mafukidze (47) with an axe after the two had a misunderstanding over the cutting of trees.

