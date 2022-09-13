Passion Java Takes Bootlicking To Another Level
13 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|As the 2023 Presidential election euphoria grips the nation, controversial preacher Passion Java has announced he is releasing a new song dedicated to the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Java says the song will be released on Thursday.
He wrote on Facebook :
EDMUNANGAGWA 2023 AUTOMATIC WIN.!!!
Tirikufamba na E.D Tirikunakirwa, E.D Munangagwa ndiye Akunakidzaaaaaa* singing my new song dropping this Thursday!!!