Airborne Mnangagwa In Angola

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was in Kenya Tuesday, is now in Luanda, Angola, to attend the inauguration of AngolaPresident, João Lourenço today.

Mnangagwa was in Kenya for the swearing-in of William Ruto as that country’s President.

Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava is accompanying Mnangagwa.

