Dealing With Suicide Mentality

Spread the love

An estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world.

For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

We can all play a role in supporting those experiencing a suicidal crisis or those bereaved by suicide.

We can all encourage understanding about the issue, Let’s create hope through action.- World Health Organization

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on 10 September every year as we raise awareness of suicide and promote preventative measures to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts.

Check some of these reminders of how we can offer help:

Reach In: Give Hope to Someone by Showing that you care. We all can reach in and ask somebody. Small talk can save lives and create a sense of connection and hope in somebody who may be struggling.

Encourage Understanding: Promote hope to create a more compassionate society. Recognize the reality of suicide and do something to prevent it so that more people will feel more comfortable in coming forward to seek help.

Share Experiences: The insights and stories of people with a lived experience of suicide can be extremely powerful in helping others understand suicide better and encourage people to reach in to support someone, and for individuals to reach out for help themselves.

You can #bethelight!

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, you may call through the following numbers:

[NCMH CRISIS HOTLINE]

▪️ 1553 Nationwide landline toll-free

GLOBE/TM Subscribers

▪️ 0966-351-4518

▪️ 0917-899-8726

SMART / SUN / TNT Subscribers

▪️ 0908-639-2672

[DOH REGIONAL HELPLINES]

Full Album: https://bit.ly/RegionalCrisisPH

Care for yourself & Care for Others para sa isang Healthy Pilipinas!

7healthyhabits

HealthyPilipinas

Source : Healthy Pilipinas

Inserted by Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

Facebook page :Zimbabwe Online Health Centre

email :[email protected]

Twitter :zimonlinehealthcentre

@zimonlinehealt1

YouTube: zimbabwe online health centre

Instagram: Zimonlinehealth

Website:www.zimonlinehealthcentre.co.zw

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...