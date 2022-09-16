Journalist Acquitted Of Disorderly Conduct Charges

By A Correspondent| Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga was on 15 September 2022 acquitted on charges of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in terms of Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

This comes after Mhlanga and his colleague Chengeto Chidi were on 29 July 2022 also acquitted on charges of taking photographs within a polling station.

At that time, Mhlanga and Chidi were charged for contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005, which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station.



The alternative charge was that of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act. On 29 July 2022 Chitungwiza magistrate Sheunesu Matova, acquitted Chidi on both charges.



However, Mhlanga was put to his defence on the alternative charge of disorderly conduct. He was subsequently acquitted of the charge on 15 September 2022.



Lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, who was deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, successfully represented the two journalists.



AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent and Standard newspapers as well as being the proprietors of HStv.

