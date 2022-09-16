Thousands Expected At President Chamisa Chipinge Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is expected to address thousands of party supporters at Kondo Business Centre, Chipinge West on Saturday.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, the victory celebration rally will be attended by thousands of party supporters in and around Chipinge.

“All roads lead to Chipinge this Saturday

Be there,” Siziba said in a short statement on Facebook.

On the detention of CCC members, Siziba said:

“Only 3 000 signatures to get to the 25K mark for this important petition by Zimbabwe’s Tsitsi dangarembwa

Please sign and add your voice to the demand to free Hon Job Sikhala and the Nyatsime 16.”

