This is the office of Blinart Investments which won a Zimbabwe parliament tender to buy 173 laptops at the cost of US$ 1 602 756.77 & 79 desktops for US$ 243 052.36.

One laptop at a cost of US$ 9264.49 & one desktop for US$ 3076.61.

Corruption is the biggest sanction against 🇿🇼!! pic.twitter.com/MTvl6d2ET9