CCC Change Champion Fixes Borehole In Rural Mhondoro

Own Correspondent

CCC change champion, Vengai Chivaura, facilitated the fixing of a borehole in Mhondoro- Mubaira Constituency.

The borehole was not working for more than two years.

Chivaura also distributed garden seeds to the people of Mhondoro Mubaira Constituency.

Good works from CCC change champion Vengai Chivaura

