Breaking: Police Arrest Job Sikhala’s Wife

BREAKING Ellen Sikhala, the wife of jailed Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, has been arrested while driving to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison to visit him, her lawyer says. The vehicle was impounded.

“It appears to be an alleged traffic offence,” says Freddy Masarirevu

