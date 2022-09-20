I just flash back to 1998. That's 24 years ago,I was 20 as a student activist & leader.I’m now 44. A lot happened. So harassed,so persecuted,so arrested,so betrayed, so backstabbed,so scarred and so many assassination attempts.Thank u all for believing.That’s why I say #Godisinit pic.twitter.com/P8kbFxMYPu