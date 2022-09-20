Police Arrest, Charge Job Sikhala’s Wife

By- Police in Harare have arrested the jailed CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala’s wife.

Reports from the party said the wife of Zengeza West MP was arrested on Tuesday over an alleged traffic offence while visiting her husband languishing at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mrs Sikhala was later released and summoned to appear in court on Thursday.

Mahere said she was released and allowed to proceed to Chikurubi with the wife of another CCC MP, Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North), who is also in prison. Said Mahere:

According to @JobSikhala1’s family lawyer, Mai Sikhala was arrested on her way to Chikurubi over an alleged traffic offence.

A docket has been opened & she’s been summoned to appear in court on Thursday. She was released & proceeded to Chikurubi Prison with Mai Sithole.

⛔️UPDATE: I’ve just communicated with Mai Sikhala who confirmed the arrest advises that she was released but her vehicle was impounded. She is currently at Chikurubi Prison visiting Hon @JobSikhala1. https://t.co/2irVtbJdGc — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) September 20, 2022

