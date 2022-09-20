President Chamisa Reflects On Zanu PF Assassination Attempts

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has reflected on how Zanu PF attempted to kill him.

According to the CCC leader, the Zanu PF regime has tried in vain to eliminate him over the past two decades.

In 1998 government agents pounced on the youthful politician and left him for dead and last year live bullets were fired at President Chamisa’s motor vehicle.

“I just flash back to 1998. That’s 24 years ago,I was 20 as a student activist & leader.I’m now 44.

A lot happened. So harassed,so persecuted,so arrested,so betrayed, so backstabbed,so scarred and so many assassination attempts.

Thank u all for believing.That’s why I say #Godisinit,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...