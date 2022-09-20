CCC Structures Intact

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that his party is structureless.

Zanu PF is exerting pressure on CCC to hold an elective congress before polls in a bid to infiltrate the party structures.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at Kondo Business Centre in Chipinge on Saturday, President Chamisa said:

“They say we don’t have a structure, they say we don’t have leadership. How can we have this number of people here in Kondo with no leadership, no structure?”

President Chamisa also wrote on Twitter:

“YELLOW EVERYWHERE…

THANK YOU CHIPINGE…

We are formidable in the rural areas! WINNING BIG loading…”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...