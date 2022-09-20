Zinara Pays US$70 Million To A Ghost Contractor
20 September 2022
By James Gwati- Parliament has unearthed a US$70 million corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara).
A member of the parliament portfolio committee on Public Accounts, and CCC Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu, said Zinara paid US$70 million to a non-existing contractor.
Matewu posted on Twitter Monday:
Com today, we learned that ZINARA paid a company called Golden Roads US$70 million for consultancy to help find a suitable Road Contractor. To make it worse, the construction company had no idea who Golden Roads is. Golden Roads changed its name to Santana