CCC Rectifies Chinhoyi Bomb Attack Suspects’ Identity

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has recently rectified the identity of the car-carrying thugs who threw a bomb at the party leader Nelson Chamisa in Chinhoyi.

Two weeks ago, suspected Zanu PF thugs in Chinhoyi targeted Chamisa’s motorcade with a bomb.

In a statement Tuesday, CCC noted that they had captured and reported the wrong registration number of the responsible vehicle.

Below is the full statement.

We make reference to a statement we published on 11 September 2022 arising out of a widely

reported incident which occurred at Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi on that same day. The incident

concerned an incendiary device or explosive(s) thrown at the motorcade of our Change Champion

in Chief, Adv Nelson Chamisa as he approached the entrance of the venue to address a rally.

The report as narrated to our information department reflected a motor-vehicle registration number

AFA 1651 which upon further inquiry and investigation is incorrect. However, the broad description

of the vehicle is accurate, as far as is understood.

Steps are being taken to verify the correct registration number of the silver car that was seen by

eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are being informed of

this error to aid their investigation. We understand that the Police have recorded witness statements.

To that end, we are endeavouring to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police with their inquiries to

ensure the culprits are brought to book

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.

Maher

Fadzayi Mahere

National Spokesperson

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...