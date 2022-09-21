Chinhoyi Police CID Law and Order have summoned opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere over a yet to be known matter.
Posting on Twitter, Mahere said she will be heading to the Mashonaland west capital shortly with her lawyers.
“Have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers. The Police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else,” said Mahere.
Suspicions are high that it could be linked to the CCC rally in which she reported that a bomb had been thrown at their venue.
CCC misreported that a Honda Fit AFA 1651 was the vehicle which was used by the suspects to throw missiles at the CCC rally.
They have since issued a new statement exonerating the said vehicle.