Fadzayi Mahere Summoned To Chinhoyi Police

Chinhoyi Police CID Law and Order have summoned opposition Citizens Coalition for Change Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere over a yet to be known matter.

Posting on Twitter, Mahere said she will be heading to the Mashonaland west capital shortly with her lawyers.

“Have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers. The Police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else,” said Mahere.

Suspicions are high that it could be linked to the CCC rally in which she reported that a bomb had been thrown at their venue.

CCC misreported that a Honda Fit AFA 1651 was the vehicle which was used by the suspects to throw missiles at the CCC rally.

They have since issued a new statement exonerating the said vehicle.

