Hopewell Chin’ono Blocks Professor Jonathan Moyo

Journalist and influencer Hopewell Chin’ono has blocked Professor Jonathan Moyo on Twitter following their fallout yesterday.

After being blocked, Prof Moyo fired back accusing the opposition CCC of being hijacked by Chin’ono whom he said is using it to build his own profile.

“A structureless political party with no values, no ideology and no constitution can be hijacked, forget being infiltrated, by its noisy yet unaccountable social media influencers who use the party to build their own profiles; and who substitute party members with their followers!,” said Prof Moyo.

I have blocked Musorobhangu!

He is a useless old man!



He can send as many proxies as he wants, I won’t give up fighting against corruption because of a man who was at the heart of authoring the most draconian laws used to brutalize our people.



Yes I supported the coup, so what? — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 20, 2022

