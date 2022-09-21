Hopewell Chin’ono Blocks Professor Jonathan Moyo
Journalist and influencer Hopewell Chin’ono has blocked Professor Jonathan Moyo on Twitter following their fallout yesterday.
After being blocked, Prof Moyo fired back accusing the opposition CCC of being hijacked by Chin’ono whom he said is using it to build his own profile.
“A structureless political party with no values, no ideology and no constitution can be hijacked, forget being infiltrated, by its noisy yet unaccountable social media influencers who use the party to build their own profiles; and who substitute party members with their followers!,” said Prof Moyo.