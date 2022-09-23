CCC Smelling Victory In Insiza Ward 4 By-Election

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC candidate for Insiza ward 4 by-election Augustine Gumede, says he is smelling victory.

Gumede said he was confident of winning the by-election set for 22 October.

The party posted winding up Gumede’s campaign.

Here is the social media post:

Insiza Ward 4 Bye-election 22 October ‘CCC’ Augustine Gumede presents himself to serve you! He needs your vote, your friends and your family’s Vote. Please vote for him and get your family and friends in Insiza to vote for him as thier Councillor.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...