Mnangagwa Lied About Zim Situation In Front Of World Leaders

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa stunned all and sundry when he lied to the whole world about the situation in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA on Tuesday, Mr Mnangagwa claimed his administration was determined to promote peace in Zimbabwe.

Back home, Mr Mnangagwa’s administration is tormenting political foes.

Addressing delegates at the UN General Assembly, Mr Mnangagwa said,

“We are convinced that democratic systems should give due importance to the full enjoyment of the rights of minorities within our countries, as protected by both domestic and international law.”

He also called upon all Zimbabweans to “jealously guard national sovereignty and independence in the face of divisive neo-colonial forces that seek to derail national development.”

Mr Mnangagwa on Tuesday fled from angry Zimbabweans, who were waiting for him at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

