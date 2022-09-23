We Will Not Give In To Zanu PF Terror – Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless CCC official Hon Job Sikhala says he is unmoved by attempts by the Zanu PF regime to gag dissenting voices.

Hon Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and Nyatsime activists were arrested for exposing Zanu PF malice.

Below is Hon Sikhala’s epistle from Chikurubi Maximum Prison:

Dear Zimbabweans and the world at large

100 DAYS UNDER INCARCERATION

LETTER FROM CHIKURUBHI MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON

DATE 21 SEPTEMBER 2022

BY HON JOB SIKHALA

Today marks 100 days of our incarceration together with Hon. Godfrey Sithole since our arbitrary arrest on the 14th of June 2022.

Our arrest was followed by the arrest of 14 other innocent citizens, 3 of them with us here at Chikurubhi Maximum Security Prison and the other 11 detained at Harare Remand Prison.

As correctly pointed out by Prof Ibbo Mandaza and 115 others’ petition, our arrest is purely political persecution by a regime afraid of dissent and democratic discourse in the Country.

We are victims of our beliefs, beliefs which we dearly hold, the belief that Zimbabwe must be a free society devoid of callous murders and killings of those holding differing views and opinions.

We are suffering and being persecuted for loving our Country and the downtrodden in our society, with all our hearts and soul.

Beloved Zimbabweans, we dearly love our Country and everyone living in it to the core, Zimbabwe belongs to all of us and we will strive forever for a society of equality and happiness.

Your overwhelming support is echoing here through the walls of Chikurubhi Maximum Security Prison.

We are NOT criminals. We are political prisoners of a regime that is scared of its people.

It must be known, however, that Zimbabweans are not fools nor cowards as envisaged. They are just cautious and patient.

Hassan Omar Al Bashir thought likewise in Sudan before people power taught him otherwise.

The people of Zimbabwe are boiling with anger and it has reached a tipping point. Even accomplices in our persecution know it.

Zimbabwe is a Country of unhappy, poverty-stricken and tormented souls. Our persecution and torment are a testimony of the generality of every Zimbabwean.

Only the evil and looters and their compt kins rejoice in our suffering, whilst I and you live like paupers in our own country.

The hour of the people’s power shall come and we shall have tears of joy. We shall be witnesses to this grand occasion during our lifetime.

Your support, dear Zimbabweans, is needed most during this crucial hour of our country’s history.

We seek your full resolve to stand with us and speak out about the injustices of the movement being perpetrated upon us.

In GOD AND HIS PEOPLE, WE BELIEVE,

