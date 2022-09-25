FC Platinum Open Wide Gap At PSL Summit

FC Platinum opened a wide eleven-point gap at the top, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys got their goal from Walter Musona, who struck on the 53rd minute.

The result put the Zvishavane club on just four victories away from their successful league title defence.

In Rusape, Cranborne Bullets held Highlanders to a 1-1 draw.

Bosso opened the scoring through Ray Lunga in the 9th minute before Tadiwa Chibunyu equalised from the spot ten minutes later.

The penalty came as a result of a handball inside the box by Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Chicken Inn edged WhaWha 1-0 courtesy of Brian Muza’s second half strike.

CAPS United lost 1-0 to Yadah, while Black Rhinos secured a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

