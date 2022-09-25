Man Axed To Death In Chegutu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case in which a 33-year-old man was axed to death in Chegutu Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday.

A police statement seen by Pindula News suggests that Fexon Nderema was found lying in a pool of blood while the alleged killer, Kudakwashe Munemo Chikomo has since been arrested in connection with the case. Reads the statement:

On 22/08/22, Police in Chegutu arrested Kudakwashe Munemo Chikomo (36) in connection with a murder case in which the body of Fexon Nderema (33) was found lying in a pool of blood at a complex in Chegutu CBD on 22/09/22 with deep cuts on the head.

Police recovered a blood-stained axe beside the body, and the victim’s cellphone was recovered from the suspect.

It is not yet clear why Nderema was killed.

Zimbabwe has recorded a rise in cases of passion in recent years with some attributing the trend to depression.

Police often urge members of the public to solve disputes amicably or engage a third party to mediate in the event that they are failing to find a solution on their own rather than taking the law into their own hands.- Pindula News

