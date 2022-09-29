CIOs Intimidating Children Of Slain CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali

By A Correspondent- The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change‘s Southend branch has claimed that Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives are following and intimidating the children of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a post on Twitter this Thursday, the party said:

We are disturbed to hear slain #CCC activist #MoreblessingAli’s grieving children are being followed & intimidated by @edmnangagwa’s Central Intelligence Organisation operatives. This is a despicable corrupt use of state resources. Is it not enough that you killed their mum?

Some context:

Moreblessing Ali went missing on 24 May 2022 after she had been kidnapped by Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime.

Her mutilated body was found in a disused well on 11 June.

