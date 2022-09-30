Bulawayo Man Hangs Self

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from roof trusses.

The deceased has been identified as Emeka Mpofu.

Circumstances are that on 26 September 2022 and at around 7 am, Mpofu’s sister found her brother’s lifeless body hanging from a roof truss in his bedroom. Mpofu hanged himself using a T-shirt. No suicide note was reportedly found on him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged the public to find ways to deal with problems.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death and we encourage people to seek counselling from elders or church when they encounter problems rather than taking their lives,” said Inspector Ncube.

— BMetro

