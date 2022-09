CCC Names & Shames Bari Abductors

By James Gwati- CCC has identified and named Zanu PF thugs who abducted the party activist Felix Bari in Nyatsime.

Bari was abducted Thursday by known Zanu PF thugs and took him to their base.

CCC posted on social media naming the thugs.

We've just received news that CCC Champion Felix Bhiri pictured has been badly assaulted by Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime, these are Polite Mhondiwa, Simba Chisango & Nyasha, all these Zanu PF thugs are implicated in #Moreblessing murder case. @PoliceZimbabwe

must act & arrest them. pic.twitter.com/Vyo0ehNxy2 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCUKAndIreland) September 29, 2022

