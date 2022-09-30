Chipangano Set For PSL Return

Spread the love

Hwange FC are just a game away from sealing their Premier Soccer League promotion after a 3-0 walkover score line over Ajax Hotspurs, who failed to travel to the Colliery Stadium on Saturday.

Chipangano need at least a point in their next game to mark their return to the top-flight.

The coal miners will play Indlovu Iyanyathela at the Colliery this weekend.

The club is sitting on the top of the ZIFA Southern Division One table with 82 points, five ahead of the second placed ZPC Hwange, with two games to play.

Hwange FC, who are coached by former Bulawayo City boss Try Ncube , have lost only two games so far and won 26 in the 32 matches played.

They were relegated three years ago in the previous campaign before the coronavirus pandemic affected the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora booked their place in the top flight after winning the ZIFA Northern Region Division One.

Sheasham and Green Fuel FC were promoted following their title triumphs in the Central and Eastern Region league, respectively.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...