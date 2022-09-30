CIO Training Centre Burnt Down

By- A Central Intelligence Organisation training centre in Hatfield has been burnt down in a suspected arson attack.

The spy training offices went in flames on Thursday afternoon.

An online newspaper with the details, ZimLive, said the police were investigating the cause of the fire.

An attempted break-in preceded the incident at the Harare house of CIO deputy director Gatsha Mazithulela early Thursday.

A man was shot dead during a break-in, while two others are said to have disappeared.

Investigators would be trying to establish if the two incidents are related.

Mazithulela, a former NUST vice-chancellor who teaches at the CIO’s training college, was unharmed in the incident.

Mazithulela was appointed to the role of deputy director in January 2020.

