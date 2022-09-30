Full Text: President Chamisa Outlines Key Reforms Before Polls

Launching the #PREPARE document today( Thursday)

The 7 fundamental electoral reforms- a plan drawn after nationwide consultations with the citizens across Zimbabwe.

The right to vote A credible voters’ roll A credible realtime results announcement system Intergrity of Electoral processes-personnel and polling materials Political freedoms and access to the media Security of the vote Safety of the voter

Elections in Zimbabwe must be credible, free and fair. #fakapressure #RegisterToVoteZW

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

CCC Champion-in -chief

