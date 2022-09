Macheso In Msanzi For Weekend Gigs

By James Gwati- Sungura legend Alick Macheso is in South Africa for a series of shows.

Cheso-Power posted on his social media platforms about traveling from Harare to Johannesburg for the weekend performances.

