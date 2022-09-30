Mnangagwa Spy Training HQ In Flames
30 September 2022
By- The dreaded CIO’s training centre in Hatfield has caught fire.
The training centre was burnt in a suspected arson attack on Thursday afternoon.
An online newspaper with the details, ZimLive, said the police were investigating the cause of the fire.
An attempted break-in preceded the incident at the Harare house of CIO deputy director Gatsha Mazithulela early Thursday.
A man was shot dead during a break-in, while two others are said to have disappeared.
Investigators would be trying to establish if the two incidents are related.
Mazithulela, a former NUST vice-chancellor who teaches at the CIO’s training college, was unharmed in the incident.
Mazithulela was appointed to the role of deputy director in January 2020.