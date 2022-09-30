President Chamisa Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa To Implement Reforms
30 September 2022
Launching the #PREPARE document today( Thursday)
The 7 fundamental electoral reforms- a plan drawn after nationwide consultations with the citizens across Zimbabwe.
- The right to vote
- A credible voters’ roll
- A credible realtime results announcement system
- Intergrity of Electoral processes-personnel and polling materials
- Political freedoms and access to the media
- Security of the vote
- Safety of the voter
Elections in Zimbabwe must be credible, free and fair. #fakapressure #RegisterToVoteZW
Advocate Nelson Chamisa
CCC Champion-in -chief